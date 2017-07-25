Madison Co. lawyer suspended from practicing law for 5 years

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Madison County lawyer has been suspended from the practice of law for five years.

Stephen Christopher Brooks was suspended Tuesday by the Supreme Court of Tennessee, according to a release from the Board of Professional Responsibility.

Brooks also must pay the costs incurred in the disciplinary proceeding to the Board of Professional Responsibility, according to the release.

Brooks was previously disciplined and suspended after pleading guilty in 2015 to cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia charges in Madison County Circuit Court, according to the release.

At that time he was suspended for three years with six months served as active suspension and the rest served on probation subject to compliance with a Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program Monitoring Agreement and with the conditions of probation imposed by the criminal court, the release states.

Brooks violated his probation and failed to comply with his Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Monitoring Agreement, according to the release.

The board recommended the five-year suspension during a March 17 hearing.