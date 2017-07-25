Madison Co. sheriff holds 29th community meeting in West Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-Madison County Sheriff John Mehr held his 29th community meeting Tuesday night for residents in West Madison County at Ararat Baptist Church.

During the meeting, the relocation of the sheriff’s office was discussed as well as the new TBI Crime Lab that is coming to the area.

The sheriff discussed what law enforcement is doing to help slow down drivers in neighborhoods as well.

“Speeding was a big issue too, some of that’s died off cause we’ve actually been out doing a lot of enforcement writing tickets over the period of time,” said Sheriff Mehr.

The sheriff will hold another community meeting next month.