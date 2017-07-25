Man shot multiple times in Humboldt; suspects still on loose

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The search is on for the suspect or suspects behind an early Tuesday morning shooting that left a man fighting for his life.

“Shortly after one this morning, officers responded to the area of North 12th and Mitchell Avenue after hearing gunshots,” Assistant Police Chief Reynard Buchanan said.

When police got there Tuesday morning, they found two men carrying a man who was hit multiple times.

“Officers did locate a man in his mid 20s who had gunshot wounds,” Buchanan said.

Police aren’t releasing the man’s name but say he is in serious but stable condition.

“The shooting does not appear to be a random act but appears to have been targeted due to his gang affiliation,” Buchanan said.

Police need your help tracking down the vehicle they say is responsible.

“We are currently searching for the shooter or shooters who are traveling in an early 90s or 2000s white Ford Expedition,” Buchanan said.

One man says he was outside treating his yard when he heard the commotion.

“A white SUV came across the tracks, and then I started hearing gunfire,” he man, who didn’t want to be identified, said. “I just stepped back inside my door not knowing if they were going to be shooting my way, and afterwards it sped off.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News went to the scene and saw almost a dozen gun shell markings.

The shooting now has a community on edge.

“Too close to home. That’s the only way I can say it. It’s just too close to home.”