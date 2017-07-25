MCSO searches for 2 suspects in connection to shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for suspects and vehicles, after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in northeast Madison County.

Some witnesses are calling the incident a drive-by shooting, saying it was an unexpected event to take place in broad daylight in a normally quiet neighborhood. The intersection of Highway 70 East and Quiet Dale Drive was anything but quiet Tuesday afternoon.

“I was sitting in there with the dog heard gun shots grabbed my gun ran out the door,” witness, Thomas Buck said.

Buck said he heard at least eleven gun shots, and when he stepped out his front door he said a driver of a black SUV was still firing a weapon in his direction.

“He seemed to be shooting at me and he was just too far away to return fire otherwise I’d gave him something to think about, I had the safety off ready to return fire, but for 45 that’s too far away, ” Buck explained.

The sheriff’s office is searching for 2 suspects, the drivers of both vehicles they believe were involved.

Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Tom Mapes said “Any information we get to help because you know we arrived on the scene trying to find out the information and put it together and all we got at this point is one black SUV involved in the shooting,”

Investigators still do not have a description of the second vehicle. “(It) happened so fast, unraveling so quickly we don’t have a lot of witnesses,” Mapes said.

Buck said after the shots rang out he called 911 and reported it as a drive by shooting.

“It just startles you, Vietnam veteran and hearing gunfire in the middle of the day, especially when their pointed at you, it makes you a little nervous,” Buck said.

Although investigators confirm no one was injured, a home near the shooting was hit. “I think there was an individual homeowner that did have their house struck by the bullet but nothing seriously damaged,” Mapes said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting is still under investigation, but they hope to find the suspects responsible.

If you have any information that can help contact the sheriff’s office at (731) 423-6000, or Crime Stoppers at 424-TIPS (8477).