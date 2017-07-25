Mugshots : Madison County : 7/24/17 – 7/25/17 July 25, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Steven Grantham False reports, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Jazzlyn Hardiman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Barbara Canady Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Jalen Randles Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Brandi Matherne Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Brian Smith Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Brittney Vinyard No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Eric Heidelberg Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Joshua Tucker No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Manuel Shavers Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Michael Taylor Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Shannon Christopher Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Stephanie Hart Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/24/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/25/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore