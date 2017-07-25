Mugshots : Madison County : 7/24/17 – 7/25/17

1/13 Steven Grantham False reports, reckless driving

2/13 Jazzlyn Hardiman Failure to appear

3/13 Barbara Canady Violation of community corrections

4/13 Jalen Randles Aggravated domestic assault



5/13 Brandi Matherne Public intoxication

6/13 Brian Smith Aggravated domestic assault

7/13 Brittney Vinyard No charges entered

8/13 Eric Heidelberg Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/13 Joshua Tucker No charges entered

10/13 Manuel Shavers Disorderly conduct

11/13 Michael Taylor Violation of probation, failure to appear

12/13 Shannon Christopher Return for court



13/13 Stephanie Hart Failure to appear



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/24/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/25/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.