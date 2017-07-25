A Short Term Burst of Heat Returns…A Cool Down is Coming!

Updated Tuesday 7 pm.

Long gone is the little cold front that brought a brief break in the heat…yes it is playing cards in down in Alabama and Mississippi. Meanwhile, the heat continues to build again. We can expect some extreme heat into Thursday before our next and larger cool down Friday through the weekend.

And here comes the heat advisories again which will most likely be extended beyond Wednesday into Thursday night.

A much stronger cold front will bring a good chance of rain Late Thursday into Friday with much cooler temperatures Friday evening through the start of the following week. That means a nice weekend coming up for us!!!

