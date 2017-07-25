THP responds to fatal I-40 crash near Henderson/Decatur county line

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms at least one person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 near the Henderson County and Decatur County line.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. near mile marker 120. Lt. Brad Wilbanks with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms there was a fatality.

Details are limited at this time.

All lanes were temporarily closed for a medical helicopter to land.

All lanes were reopen to traffic as of around 3:30 p.m.

The THP tweeted just after 4 p.m. that all equipment and emergency personnel were cleared from the location and that all traffic should be flowing at a normal speed.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.