Area church holds final summer community prayer meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Campbell Street Church of Christ hosts their last community prayer meeting of the summer.

Community members met at Madison Academic High School for food and fellowship before prayer began.

Church leaders said the summer meetings are all about uniting the city of Jackson. Attendees gathered in groups to pray for each other before hitting the streets to visit with people in the neighborhood. Though this is the summer finale, some attendees said it has been a great experience to meet and encourage other people.

“When you can come together as a group as strangers and pray for each other, you know develop new friendships and just get out amongst the community and pray for the people that will tell you “well, I don’t need praying for”, but they do,” said Jimmy Sadler, an attendee.

Pastor Danny Sorrell said next year they plan on having more summer prayer meetings, but they may be scheduled on a different day.