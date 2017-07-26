Carroll Co. sheriff named president of Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One area sheriff was honored last week at the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association conference in Sevierville.

Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson was sworn in as the new president of the association. He will serve as the spokesperson for the group and work with other sheriffs from across the state.

Dickson is the only sheriff in Carroll County’s history that has been elected president of the association. He tells us what some of his duties will be.

“Just work with the other sheriffs across the state of Tennessee to get the best training for them and get the resources they need to do their job,” Sheriff Dickson said.

Dickson says he is honored to have been elected president and that he looks forward to serving the state of Tennessee.