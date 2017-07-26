Crash in midtown Jackson knocks down power lines, street blocked

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson police work a one vehicle crash that knocked power lines in midtown Jackson, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say around 3:15 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a power pole and knocked down power lines at Lambuth Boulevard and Westwood Avenue. The area was blocked off as Jackson Energy Authority was on scene.

According to JEA, one pole was replaced and the power was restored about two hours later. The lanes of traffic are back open.