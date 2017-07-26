Fire damages Brownsville apartment building

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A Wednesday afternoon apartment fire puts four families out of their homes.

The blaze took place around 1:30 p.m. at Oak Haven Plaza Apartments. The EMA director tells us four families were displaced and that three of those will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials say the blaze damaged four apartment units, the office and the laundry room. They say part of the roof collapsed.

It took firefighters around an hour and a half to extinguish the blaze.

Around 15 firefighters responded along with two engine companies.