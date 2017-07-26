Hot And Humid Today… A Pattern Shift Tomorrow

Weather Update 8: 30 AM CDT

Another hot and humid day on the way for West Tennessee. A heat Advisory is in effect for areas along and west of US Highway 45. Heat Index values may rise into the 105-107 degree range again this afternoon. We’ll be watching for a few isolated storms this afternoon. They should focus on the far eastern edge of the mean ridge axis which is basically just west of the Tennessee River. Tomorrow we will be focused on the chance of storms becoming strong to severe by Thursday Night as a strong cold front moves through. Storm Prediction Center has most of West Tennessee in a 2/5 threat, or SLIGHT Risk of severe weather. Damaging winds will be the main concern with the line of storms. Ill have an updated forecast coming up at 11:30 AM on Midday. Ill see you then!

