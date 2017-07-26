Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall celebrating 50-plus years

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Old Hickory Mall is celebrating 50-plus years of being in the Hub City.

The mall in north Jackson first opened in 1965 with a Sears store. JC Penney opened its mall location 50 years ago, Thursday, July 27, 1967.

Other stores would come to the mall in the years to come, including the very first Hard Rock Cafe restaurant here in Jackson.

Mall management tells us there will be a celebration Thursday with live music, a fashion show, prize giveaways and more in front of JC Penney from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.