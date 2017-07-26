Local first responders train to save lives through active shooter program

DENMARK, Tenn. — Local first responders are being trained to save lives when they could be in danger through a program being put on by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The program called ALERRT, which stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, held a two-day training course at the West Tennessee Regional Training Center, formerly West Middle School, in Denmark to better train and educate first responders to save lives during active shooter situations. It’s something ALERRT instructor Troy Smoot has done for over 20 years.

“We’ve trained guys to give them just enough to extend the lives of people to give them a better chance once they get to the hospital such as stopping their bleeding, tourniquet, and wound packing,” Smoot said.

Smoot said this training is critical when it comes to working with EMS and the fire department assisting the wounded.

“We are at the point of injury where we can do something right away, because honestly it only takes a couple of minutes for someone to bleed out from a major bleed. It can be as short as two minutes,” Smoot said.

Agencies who participated in the training include the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals, Henderson and Madison county sheriff’s departments and Freed-Hardeman University security.