Local group protests healthcare overhaul effort

JACKSON, Tenn. — Protesters gathered Wednesday in the Hub City to voice their concerns about the health care debate.

The group called “Indivisible Jackson” met outside Senator Lamar Alexander’s office to share their concern about hasty voting on health care.

“Right now the bill that they’re going to be voting on, they don’t even know what’s in it,” Indivisible Jackson founder Cindy Boyles said. “And so we just want them to step back and say let’s really think this through before we do something that’s going to affect a fifth of the U.S. economy and 22 to 32 million Americans who could be stripped of their health care.”

Indivisible Jackson will share their concern with Senator Bob Corker’s office at noon Thursday.