Mugshots : Madison County : 7/25/17 – 7/26/17 July 26, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Raven Miller Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Andre Counce Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Cecily Ozier Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Courtney Ellison Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Dakota Redmon No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Fredrick Jarmon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Gregory Dees Solicitation of charitable funds prohibited Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18James Gordon Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Justin Willard Aggravated criminal trespass, contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Kortney Ellison Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Nathaniel Stephens Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Phillip Riggs Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Robert McGhee Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Taylor Carter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Teniya Miller Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Terence Robinson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Tiffany Wells Aggravated criminal trespass, contributing to delinquency of a child, false reports Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18William Garrison Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/26/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.