Salvation Army gives away fans to beat summer heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Something as simple as a box fan can make all the difference when it comes to surviving the oppressive summer heat.

The sound of a fan blowing is music to Mary McCorale’s ears.

“It helps a whole lot,” she said. “It’s a lifesaver. ”

McCorale has lived in her home on Lockwood Drive for more than 40 years.

For most of that time, she’s put up with hot summers and no air conditioning.

“I felt I was getting too hot, and I didn’t have any money to get anything done,” she said.

But the local Salvation Army is hoping to help those like McCorale beat the summer heat through a boxed fan drive.

“We prioritize who is on our list to make sure these fans go into the right hands,” Salvation Army social worker Cassandra Comer said.

The Salvation Army has already given away 40 fans but still needs more to hand out in August, when temps soar even higher.

Those with the Salvation Army say the fans aren’t only for the elderly but anyone who needs some extra help cooling down this summer.

“Some people unfortunately are living in homes that aren’t air conditioned,” Comer said. “Some are living in homes with small window units, and it’s just not enough air.”

The Salvation Army says their goal is to prevent people from having to seek medical attention from the heat.

McCorale says it’s a goal that means a lot to people across the state.

“I think we are blessed to have a Salvation Army that would do things like that for people who are in need,” she said.

This is the third year for the Salvation Army fan drive.

You can donate new fans or money to buy them at the office on Allen Avenue next to Madison Academic High School.

You can also donate fans to RIFA on Airways Boulevard. They take donations all year long.