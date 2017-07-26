Stores stock up for Tax Free Weekend in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready to stock up on school supplies. Tax Free Weekend in Tennessee kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 28.

“We’ve got a lot of product that’s come in today,” Target Executive Team Leader for Logistics Zachary Pendergrass said.

Stores are stocking up for the sales tax holiday. Pendergrass said they have supplies staged and ready to roll. “We’ve got binders, filler paper, everything already packed out,” he said.

School and art supplies plus clothes and shoes less than $100 per item are all tax free.

“Lots of shoes. Nike, Under Armour, our in-house brands as well, that’ll be really good deals for the weekend,” Academy Sports + Outdoors Soft Lines Manager Ryan Eaton said.

Eaton said they expect to be very busy. “We’re going to be staffed up of course, have lots of extra people in the store helping out,” he said.

Computers $1,500 or less are also tax free. That includes laptops and tablets.

Jewelry, handbags or sports and recreational equipment, plus items purchased for trade use will still be taxed.

“If you need anything, grab us, we’ll be happy to help,” Pendergrass said. “We’ll get you everything you need.”

Tennessee’s sales tax holiday weekend ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

For more on the sales tax holiday weekend, visit the state’s Sales Tax Holiday web page.