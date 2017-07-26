Tomcats don’t plan on slowing down in 2017

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Haywood Tomcats continued to try and beat the heat Wednesday morning as they got practiced started at 8 a.m. Head coach Steve Hookfin said the heat is a problem for everyone in West Tennessee, so he’s not letting his players use that as an excuse to be average. Right now his focus is on doing the little things right, because he knows those are what win and lose ball games on Friday nights

“Just really trying to get a good grasp of what our identity is on all three phases of the football, whether it be offense, defense, in the kicking game, Hookfin said. Understanding the base concepts and terminologies and being able to lay a foundation and build upon that as we go forward.”

As some may know, regions were restructured this past off season and that means a lot of new opponents on some schedules. As for the tomcats, they’ll see a bunch of new faces. One of them will be very familiar for Hookfin, the Liberty Tech Crusaders.

“No extra feelings, they’re on the schedule like everybody else, their going to try and beat us, we’re going to try and beat them,” Hookfin said. “It’ll be a great high school environment they do a great job over at Liberty with their students and their players so we definitely have to be prepared for that challenge when the time arrives.”

The Tomcats open up the season with the Henry County Patriots.