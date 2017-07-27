Agenda review committee meets, discusses issues for upcoming city council meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.-Members of the Jackson City Council met Thursday evening to discuss the agenda for the upcoming city council meeting.

One of the topics discussed was a proposal for the city to take over the building from the Jackson-Madison County Humane Society and build two new buildings. One of them to help animals in need, while the other will be an adoption center.

Another topic was reviving plans for the construction on the southern leg of the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass.

Because of the Improve Act, the city is proposing to take the money from the state and began working on the project.

It is expected to be completed within the next 3 to 5 years.

“The bypass was kind of on hold position until the general assembly passed the Improve Act and then that resurrected. We had some funding earmarked for that, so we’ll be doing some design and it looks like that will become reality,” said Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist.

The city council will meet next Tuesday, August 1.