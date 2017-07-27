Crews rush to finish construction at JMCSS schools before classes begin

JACKSON, Tenn. — Workers rushed to finish construction Thursday at several schools in the Jackson-Madison County School System before classes begin next week.

Crews worked on air conditioning units at Isaac Lane Elementary on Thursday.

Jackson-Madison County Schools Chief Operations Officer Ray Washington said they have 34 new units to install. “The order took a while to put together,” he said. “As you can see, we had to order cranes and other things to assist in installation.”

The district moved staff from Isaac Lane Elementary School next door to Jackson Careers and Technology Magnet Elementary School on Thursday and Friday. “It’s just easier for the crews to come in and work without people in and out, so they can get their jobs done a lot faster,” Washington said.

The school system said they also moved staff from East Elementary School to Northeast Middle School on Thursday and Friday due to construction. “We have some tiles that need to be pulled up and removed, and it turned out to be a little bit bigger job than we anticipated,” Washington said.

The district said staff will be available during normal school hours to answer questions and register students. You can do that between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The countdown is on. Teachers return Tuesday, and students arrive Aug. 4 for a half day. “We anticipate both schools being ready for students and teachers,” Washington said.

Washington said workers should be done at East Elementary on Friday. He said crews will work through the weekend at Isaac Lane.

The first full day of school for Jackson-Madison County students is Aug. 7.