Dog washes, microchipping available at animal rescue event

LEXINGTON, Tenn. –Give your four-legged friend a clean start.

Saturday, July 29, KEG Animal Rescue in Jackson will host free dog washes.

That’ll run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Tractor Supply Company in Lexington.

Volunteers say they’ll wash all dogs, big and small.

The event is free, but donations are accepted.

Microchipping will also be available for $20.