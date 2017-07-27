Education commissioner unveils TNReady scores

JACKSON, Tenn. — After months of waiting, the TNReady standardized test scores are finally here.

“As a Tennessean, it’s great to see students being successful on a more rigorous assessment,” said Jared Myracle, chief academic officer of the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced that high school students across the state improved in every subject, and more students are meeting the course expectations compared to last year.

Even though the scores are not yet broken down by district, those at the Jackson-Madison County School System say it is an accomplishment all schools in the state can be proud of.

Myracle said this is the first year students third grade through 11th grade took the test, which replaced the TCAP.

“They’re learning to read things that are more difficult and comprehend more and do more with it in their writings,” Myracle said.

Myracle says because the test aligns closer with the national ACT assessment, it will help students in the long run.

“Which means more kids are getting scholarships to go to college, and they are more ready to enter the workforce,” Myracle said. “I think that’s everyone’s hope.”

Ryan Kirkbride, leadership director of the school system, said the more rigorous test will push students and teachers to do even better next year.

“They always work hard and give their best effort,” Kirkbride said. “So we’re just proud and excited about what’s in store.”

To see a full list of results by subject, visit the Tennessee Department of Education website.