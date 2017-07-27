Fayette co. grand jury indicts Pamela Bingham of first-degree murder, other charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn.-A Fayette County grand jury has indicted Pamela Bingham for the first degree murder of Ellis Vogt, last year.

Thursday, Bingham appeared in court on the 10-count indictment and was arraigned on a first degree murder charge and multiple other charges. Her bond was set at more than $2 million and will be represented by the district public defender.

Investigators said Bingham was found driving Vogt’s van in Oklahoma. His body was later found in Fayette County in West Tennessee.