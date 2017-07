Grubb’s Grocery to host sidewalk sale this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. –Head to a local grocery store for a day of giveaways and discounts.

Saturday, July 29, Grubb’s Grocery in downtown Jackson will host a sidewalk sale.

That’ll run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The store says it’s clearing out inventory to make room for new products, so they’ll offer big discounts.

The event will also feature live music, samples, and vendors.

For more information, call (731) 300-7300.