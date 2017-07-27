Hardin County plans to be a physical team in 2017

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Hardin County Tigers will be without playmakers like Davisu Prather and Latrell Bumphus when they hit the field on Friday nights in 2017. But despite who didn’t return for the Tigers, their DNA will be the same, tough, hard nosed physical football. Up to this point, head coach Mathew Smith is pleased with what he’s seen from his guys.

“I mean we’ve had a tough week here at camp, we’ve had the team live here at the field house with us all week,” Smith said. “Reported in Sunday night, it’s been all football this week and been very pleased with the way they come to work and battle through the hot temperatures and the toughness that they’ve shown so far.”

The Tigers will kick things off against Craigmont.