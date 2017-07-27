Haywood Co. commissioners approve energy project to ‘go green’ to save ‘green’

Haywood county commissioners are working on a project that will benefit taxpayers and the environment.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn — “Going green”, a trend that many believe is good for the environment and good for business. Haywood County commissioners are continuing the movement by approving an energy project with help from state agencies.

Four buildings in the county will soon be receiving an Eco-friendly upgrade.

“We’re going to have LED lighting put throughout the courthouse, the justice complex, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Scott Street Center,” said budget committee chairman, Joe Stephens.

The project comes after Haywood County officials applied for an energy grant. “It’s a way for us to improve our infrastructure here in the community without costing the taxpayers locally anything,” Stephens said.

The entire project will cost close to $500,000, with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation covering almost half that amount. “The remaining $238,000 will be on the responsibility of Haywood county,” Stephens said.

Stephens said taxpayers can expect to see a savings of more than $57,000 per year in utility costs, and of that savings the county will pay an annual portion of $38,000 for their portion of the project.

“It’ll be a positive cash flow back from the energy savings about $17,000,” Stephens said.

The project also includes additional work done to the courthouse and the justice complex.

“There will also be solar panels installed on top of the justice complex, and in the courthouse there will also be getting a new heating and cooling system,” Stephens explained.

Stephens said the move will be beneficial for taxpayers and it will keep the community clean and green. “It’s always a savings and of course it’s green, that’s what everybody wants to be is green today and it’s a savings to the community, it’s gonna cut our utility bills and it’s also going to offer some better services than what we have right now,” said Stephens.

Stephens said although the project has been approved, the county commission has to officially accept the grant from the Department of Environment and Conservation at a special called meeting next month.

County officials said the project will begin this fall, and they hope it will be completed over the course of 18 months.