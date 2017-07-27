Henderson police ID body found on side of highway

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Police have released the identity of a body found Thursday morning on the side of a highway in Henderson.

The body of Chris Jones, 49, was found Thursday morning of the side of Highway 45 South in Henderson, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police say Jones may have died of a heart attack. They say he had not been hit by a vehicle.

Jones’ shoe was found at a separate location, according to police.

Officers responded around 6:20 a.m. when a passerby found the body.

The body has been sent to Nashville for an autopsy.

