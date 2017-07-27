JPD: Investigators receiving more complaints regarding Jackson travel agency

JACKSON, Tenn.-As a Jackson travel agency is being investigated by police for alleged fraud, investigators say they have been receiving

more complaints.

Investigators with the Jackson Police Department told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, Thursday if you had made any transactions with Ronda’s Travel Corner, they recommend taking certain steps to protect yourself.

“Check your credit cards, even go back maybe a year or two and see if there’s any charges on there that you didn’t actually make. Something else to consider doing is to get a credit check done,” said Lt. Jeff Shepard with the Jackson Police Department.

Lt. Shepard said the police department is trying to determine whether this growing number of complaints are clerical errors or alleged criminal activity. Officers said if it is determined to be criminal, Ronda’s Travel Corner faces federal charges.

Investigators said the travel agency has recently hired an attorney.