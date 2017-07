Little Boys Blue to headline concert at The Amp

JACKSON, Tenn. –Kick your weekend off with a night of free entertainment.

Friday, July 28, Little Boys Blue will perform at The Amp in downtown Jackson for The Amp’s Concert Series.

Music on the main stage starts at 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket. For more information on the show, call (731) 425-8310.