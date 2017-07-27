Local DA presents criminal justice scholarships to high school seniors

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — High school seniors from five counties took home a $500 check presented Thursday by District Attorney General Matthew Stowe of the 24th Judicial District.

Stowe says the students wrote an essay on crime problems in Tennessee.

One senior from Benton, Carroll, Hardin, Decatur and Henry counties was selected for the criminal justice scholarship.

Stowe says this is the first year for the scholarship, but it will not be the last.

“I have a job where all I do is punish people for bad behavior,” District Attorney Stowe said. “And today is the best day I’ve had being DA because I’m actually making someone smile.”

The awards were presented at the Carroll County Courthouse. Stowe says he hopes to raise the amount of the scholarships next year.