Local kids show off at Camp Discovery

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Local kids in Humboldt got a chance Thursday to show their teachers what they learned this summer at Camp Discovery during a performance.

Camp Discovery is a day camp for kids ages 11 to 14.

Throughout the summer, the kids brush up on math, science, social studies and drama. The camp director says they want the kids to be as prepared as possible.

“The kids here learned, and we helped them with their self-confidence and helped them with their self-esteem so that they can be a better student, person when we send them back into the community,” Camp Discovery director Barbra Borner said.

Humboldt schools start classes next Tuesday.