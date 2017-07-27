McNairy County lawyer temporarily suspended from practicing law

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn.-A McNairy County lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing law in the state.

According to the board of professional responsibility, Bobby Gray Junior was temporarily suspended as a result of an investigation that began in June.

Also according to the board, Gray was put on disability inactive status. The spokesperson for the board said it cannot confirm whether that request was initiated by Gray or someone else, nor could they confirm that this action was related to the investigation that began in June.