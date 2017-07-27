Mugshots : Madison County : 7/26/17 – 7/27/17

1/15 Shannon Scott Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/15 Amanda Seymour Theft under $999

3/15 Astin Hill Violation of order of protection

4/15 Brian Kirk Aggravated domestic assault



5/15 Casey Smith Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

6/15 Charius Ross Failure to comply, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/15 Charles Tucker Failure to appear

8/15 Daniel Perkins No charges entered



9/15 Jumaane Wilcox DUI, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/15 Kristin Nelms Aggravated burglary

11/15 Mario Duncan Simple domestic assault, evading arrest

12/15 Matthew Ladewig Theft over $1,000



13/15 Maurice Gillispie Failure to comply

14/15 Richard Strickland Violation of probation

15/15 Yolanda Watson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/26/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/27/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.