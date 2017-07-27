Mugshots : Madison County : 7/26/17 – 7/27/17 July 27, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Shannon Scott Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Amanda Seymour Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Astin Hill Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Brian Kirk Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Casey Smith Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Charius Ross Failure to comply, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Charles Tucker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Daniel Perkins No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jumaane Wilcox DUI, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Kristin Nelms Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Mario Duncan Simple domestic assault, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Matthew Ladewig Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Maurice Gillispie Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Richard Strickland Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Yolanda Watson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/26/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/27/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore