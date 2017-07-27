One Last Hot And Humid Day, Storms Tonight

Weather Update 7:52 AM CDT

Another hot and humid day on the way this afternoon. Though we’ll have a little bit of help in the form of mid to high level clouds. The clouds are creating a bit of a veil over much of West Tennessee. This should help hold temperatures down a few degrees compared to yesterday afternoon. We should top out around 94°F for the high temperature. Heat Index values will be in the triple digits again this afternoon. National Weather Service in Memphis has a Heat Advisory for all of West Tennessee until 7:00 PM CDT this evening. I’ll have a full forecast update coming up later on ABC Midday at 11:30 AM/CBS Noon.

