Scattered Storms This Evening, Less Humid Weekend

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are cooling some areas down this evening but it remains humid until our next cold front arrives. Tomorrow will be the beginning of a big change in temperature and humidity for West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

There is a likely chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms from the remainder of the afternoon through the evening and overnight. Some storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning but the risk for severe weather remains low. Due to cloudy skies, temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Scattered storms will continue into Friday. Once again, some storms will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and lots of lightning but the risk for large hail and damaging winds will be low. Watch for a taste of early September this weekend! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the weekend forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

