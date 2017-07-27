School Supt. Eric Jones hold final community meeting before new school year begins

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Eric Jones hosts his last community ‘meet and greet’ before the new school year begins.

The final meeting was packed with parents, students and community members who gathered at the Lincoln Courts Community Center.

Dr. Jones explained his vision for the school district, plus, he took questions and comments from those who attended.

Dr. Jones told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News he believes the two-week series of meeting have been a success.

“The crowds got larger and larger as the days went on, but a lot of useful feedback from the community. It solidified what I already thought, that we have a lot of people that care they just want to know how they can help,” said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones said information received from the community meetings will be reported to board members at the school board retreat, beginning Friday evening.