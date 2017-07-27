Titans player helps local kids with back-to-school shopping

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday was an early start on back-to-school shopping for more than 30 kids thanks to Academy Sports and Outdoors, and Tennessee Titan Avery Williamson. They do it to help the kids start off on the right foot.

“Education and the support of kids is very important to our organization,” said Josh Corey, Football Outreach Coordinator for the Titans. “We want to make sure we give kids an opportunity to have a great start, especially to a new school year. Every kid gets a fresh start.”

Each child got $150 to spend at the store. Once the kids were inside, they grabbed a cart and were off. They shopped for shirts, shoes, socks and anything else they needed for the coming school year, which starts next week.

“The whole group, we want to thank everybody that made this possible and just thank you,” one of the shoppers, Isaac Sturdivant, said.

Avery Williamson, a linebacker for the Tennessee Titans, is originally from Milan and wanted the kids to see that they really can reach their goals.

“I really just want to show people that I’m more than just a football player,” Williamson said. “That I want to help out the community and be able to give back because I feel like I have accomplished a lot so far, and I want to be able to help the kids to possibly get to where I am or even further.”

Once the kids were done shopping and were all checked out, they received a backpack with Williamson’s name and number on it loaded with school supplies.