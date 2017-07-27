Two new medical procedures announced, offering hope to West Tennessee heart patients

JACKSON, Tenn.-“Friends of Heart,” a fund of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation announced two new life-saving procedures now available for heart patients.

The first, is the Transcartoid Artery Revascularization. It is a clinically proven procedure that will be a technique to treat blockages in the cartoid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

The second is the world’s smallest pacemaker, Micra, being offered for the first time in Tennessee at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. It Is 95 percent smaller than current ones.

“What that allows is people to have a single chamber pacemaker now without having a cut down in their skin, reduces infection rates reduces the need for replacement,” said Deann Thelen, vice president of hospital services at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

“Friends of Heart” is a non-profit, public community foundation.