Woman accused of cashing fake bill, enters plea

JACKSON, Tenn.-A woman who was accused of cashing a fake $100 bill was sentenced Thursday after she plead guilty to criminal simulation.

Jasmine Wheeler was sentenced to nearly a year of unsupervised probation and was released today after being granted time served.

Court documents showed Wheeler also has to payback the $100 she was accused of cashing from the Huddle House where she had applied for a job.