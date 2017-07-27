Woman charged with threatening witness in stabbing appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman charged with threatening a witness in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this summer went before a judge Thursday.

Sequena Pruitt is accused of threatening a witness after Kelset Price was killed on Glendale Street in June.

Her next hearing has been set for Aug. 24. She looks to hire a lawyer.

Ebony Pruitt was charged with murder in Price’s death while her mother, Vernetta, faces a count of tampering with evidence.