Fire being investigated by Jackson Fire Dept.

JACKSON, Tenn.-An Friday afternoon fire behind a local shopping center is now being investigated by the Jackson Fire Department.

Fire officials said it happened directly behind the Rent-a-Center in the Hamilton Hills Shopping Center. Firefighters said a pallet was in front of the gas meter in the rear of the store and both the meter and pallet were on fire.

The fire department then called the fire inspector after firefighters deemed the fire, suspicious.