Former Lexington coach enters best-interest plea on statutory rape charges

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former high school football coach has entered a best-interest plea on charges of having sex with a 17-year-old student.

Adam Yates entered a best-interest plea Thursday to two counts of aggravated statutory rape, according to documents from Henderson County Circuit Court.

The former football coach at Lexington High School was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old female student twice in September 2016, according to court documents.

Yates must register as a sex offender and also must serve four years of probation on each count to run concurrently, according to the documents.

He also must pay a $500 fine for each of the two counts.

As part of the plea deal, Yates must have no contact of any kind with the victim, submit to random monthly drug and alcohol screenings and maintain full-time employment or be a full-time student.

A grand jury indicted Yates June 1 on two counts of aggravated statutory rape.

School officials said Yates is no longer employed by the district.