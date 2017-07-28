Historic building in Huntingdon gets makeover

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.-A historic building in Huntingdon’s court square has received a brand new makeover.

The building is one of the oldest in Carroll County. Built in 1910, it has housed a number of businesses throughout the years,

but is well-known for being a tea room in the 1950’s.

Adam Crews is one of the owners of the building. He said instead of tearing the building down, they turned it into an event center,

naming it after the old tea room.

“Our first morning after announcing the open house, I think we had 18,000 hits on Facebook. So hopefully, we will have a great turnout and everyone will come out to take a look,” said Crews.

There will be an open house for the event center Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.