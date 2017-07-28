Jackson Generals to host celebration for Gary Pickens

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s baseball team is celebrating Gary Pickens in a special way.

“We’ve got a number of things going on,” said Jason Compton, the general manager for the Jackson Generals. “But the real fun part is our Gary Pickens appreciation night.”

Gary brought West Tennesseans their weather for 29 years, and they want to celebrate that.

The first 500 people who come through the gates will get an umbrella with the Generals’ logo, WBBJ’s logo, the phrase “because Gary said so” and even Gary’s iconic mustache.

Gary will also throw out the first pitch and be around for a meet-and-greet to take pictures. Maybe he will even sign some of the bobble heads.

As far as the weather, organizers say it’s looking good so far. “Perfect scenario on Gary Pickens appreciation night,” Compton said. “It’s gonna be 85 degrees in July. It’s gonna be a beautiful weather night here at the ball park, and I’m sure Gary’s the one that has taken care of all of that for us.”

The Jackson Generals are pulling out all the stops to celebrate Gary Pickens Saturday night. There are even going to be fireworks after the game.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday, and the game starts at 6:05 p.m.