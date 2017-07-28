Lake Co. man indicted on federal drug charges

JACKSON, Tenn.- A Lake County man has been indicted on federal drug charges.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee, Will Jones was arrested Thursday.

The arrest was a result of an almost 10-month investigation in which law enforcement officials seized over a kilo of meth, $148,000 in cash, a loaded handgun and three vehicles, according to a release.

If convicted, Jones faces up to life in prison and a $20 million fine.