Lingering Rain Chances South, Cooler This Weekend

Weather Update 12:49 PM CDT

A surface cold front continues pushing south across West Tennessee this afternoon. Scattered Showers and a few storms are focusing along the boundary. An upper level wave will move from east-central Arkansas into north Mississippi. The main surface boundary will gradually shift south with the focus of the heavier precipitation. There could be a few rumbles of thunder in some of the showers. If the thunder roars head indoors and allow the storm to pass.

Drier air will gradually work in behind the front as an upper trough amplifies. Northwesterly flow will allow dew point temperatures to dip into the upper 50s over the weekend. The less humid air will allow overnight lows to fall into the low 60s to upper 50s. High temperatures will still be in the mid 80s, this is thanks to the lower humidity.

