Lingering Showers, Clearing Overnight

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move through West Tennessee this afternoon. The cold front moving into the Mid-South is starting to change the winds to be coming from the north. Ultimately, this will bring a big change in temperature and humidity for West Tennessee this weekend!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will linger toward sunset but most of the rain is going to be isolated for the rest of the day and night. By midnight, skies will begin to become clearer but with breezy conditions. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise at 6:02 a.m. Saturday.

Watch for even cooler weather later this weekend! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the latest weekend forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

