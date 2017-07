Little Boys Blue headline concert at “The Amp”

JACKSON, Tenn.-Music filled the air of downtown Jackson, Friday night.

The sounds of Little Boys Blue headlined another concert series at “The Amp”.

The rain moved out and the crowds moved in to to enjoy a night under the stars, downtown.

Organizers said there were more than 1,000 in attendance for Friday night’s show.

The next concert at “The Amp” is set for August 8, with Stacey Mitchhart.