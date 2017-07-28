Madison Co. deputy receives tactical vest donated by local church

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has some new equipment to better protect himself.

Deputy Tanner Cornelison came back from state training and received a new vest Friday.

The vest was bought and paid for by members of First Christian Church on North Parkway.

“We furnish vests, but the tactical vest is that much more protection in case of a bad situation,” Sheriff John Mehr said.

The deputy says he is grateful that members of the church purchased the vest for him.